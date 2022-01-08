Clark, Champaign, Logan blood drives slated for January: How to help

Community Blood Center is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022 and asking type O, A-negative and B-negative donors to consider making an automated double red cell donation. The blood center is also asking people to consider becoming a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsoring a blood drive. Those interested in learning more can call 937-461-3220.

Appointments are encouraged; schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling the blood center.

The holiday season is an important time to donate, as many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related restrictions and people are often distracted from donating during this busy time of holiday activities and travel, Community Blood Center said in a press release.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.