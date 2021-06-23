Clark County fireworks show back this year with new name, location

According to the NTRPRD website, those wishing to view the fireworks should, “go to a high point with a clear view of the sky facing towards’' the fireworks launch area.

The rain date is scheduled for July 6.

Buck Creek Boom emerged following scheduling conflicts and a need for social distancing, Dunbar said. Although Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine has since lifted many COVID-19 restrictions, guidelines for large crowds had not been updated when the event was being planned.

“At the fairgrounds, a large number of people would gather in one area. With the change in location, people will not have to gather in one location, the fireworks can be viewed from many different locations within the city,” Dunbar said. “We still wanted to make the fireworks possible for the community, but we knew that we would not be able to hold them like we normally do at the Fairgrounds.”

Buck Creek Boom

NTPRD faced a scheduling conflict with an annual horse show at the fairgrounds that falls on July 4 weekend.

“Horses and fireworks just don’t go together,” Executive Director of the Clark County Fairgrounds Dean Blair said. “In the past, the National Trail Parks was forced to either do the fireworks too early or too late.”

Blair said he’ll miss the event having the event at the fairgrounds.

“Although we will miss the fireworks, we totally understand,” Blair said. “We support our friends over at the National Trail Parks for moving that event.”

Dunbar says it is still unknown if the change of location will be permanent.

“The decision will be made after. If they go well I would think we would continue to have the Buck Creek Boom,” Dunbar said.

The 26th annual fireworks show, presented by LWS Taxes, Payroll, and Accounting, is completely funded by area businesses and donors, according to NTPRD officials.

“The fireworks definitely would not be possible without these generous sponsors,” Dunbar said. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised and people have been very generous. From what I have been hearing, a lot of the community is just so happy that the fireworks will happen.”

The fireworks event costs about $25,000, according to National Trail Parks and Recreation District Director Leann Castillo.

In previous years, the event would bring around 8,000 to 10,000 people in and around the fairgrounds, according to Castillo. This year there will be no designated gathering space, food vendors or live music as previously seen at the fairgrounds.

However, according to Dunbar, the Summer Arts Festival may be a suitable place to watch fireworks and enjoy other activities.

The Summer Arts Festival, also managed by the National Trail Parks and Recreation District, will take place at Veterans Park in Downtown Springfield July 1-24. There will be 18 nights of admission-free concerts, theatre and live entertainment. A full schedule can be viewed on the Springfield Art Council’s website.

How to go

What: Buck Creek Boom

Where: Visible from throughout Springfield area

When: Approximately 10 p.m., July 3

