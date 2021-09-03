Clark-Shawnee football field damaged by armyworms

Fall armyworms, which are actually caterpillars, return every few years to feast on local lawns, the last time being 2015, according to Pamela Corle-Bennett, state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension.

Caption Fall armyworms wreaking havoc on local yards. CURTIS YOUNG/CONTRIBUTED

She said there tends to be common armyworms in Ohio each year in late summer and early fall, and they are typically a problem in new wheat fields, pastures and on golf courses.

Fall armyworms originate in South America and are found commonly in Southern states, Corle-Bennett said. Entomologists suggest the pests found their way to the area via recent storms.

“When they drop to the ground they look for places around turf grass to lay their eggs,” she said. “If it were brand new seeding of lawn, that’s perfect (for them).”

Corle-Bennett said armyworms lay their eggs in masses, so when they hatch, numerous caterpillars emerge all at once. The worms, which have been around the past three to four weeks, have gone unnoticed until the last week or so.

She said the easiest way to check if a lawn has armyworms is to take a gallon of water and mix in a tablespoon of dish soap, then pour it on brown spots on the lawn. If the worms are there, the soapy mixture will cause them to come to the surface.

The worms can be eliminated with pesticide sprays that have lawns listed on the label and contain list bifenthrin, beta-cyfluthrin, lambda or gamma-cyhalothrin, permethrin, deltamethrin or other pyrethroids as ingredients, Corle-Bennett said.

Fall armyworms don’t kill a lawn as they don’t eat the crowns of turf plants, she said. “However, exposure to hot sun and drying winds will finish the lawn off,” Corle-Bennett said. “Keep the crowns consistently moist and they will begin to grow. Thankfully the weather has cooled a bit as this helps recovery.”