Cloudy and warm today with chance of showers, storms this afternoon

Today we will start out mostly cloudy but calm, though we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms coming in especially in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Rain chances will steadily decline overnight, but won’t entirely go away as we go into Saturday.
Temperatures will be hot during the day, with a high near 89 degrees, then fall overnight to around 69 degrees.
Tomorrow we will see our chances of rain rise higher and more quickly, rising the highest in the afternoon to above 40%. Our chances of rain will fall off more quickly in the evening, though, before falling even further after dark.
Otherwise, Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high of around 86 degrees and a low of around 65 degrees.
For sunny, we will see partly sunny skies with a chance for some early-afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, by nightfall, rain chances will drop away along with much of the cloud cover for a mostly clear, quiet night.
During the day it will be a little cooler with a high of around 84 degrees, followed by an even cooler night with a low around 62 degrees.