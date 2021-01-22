Cloudy, cold today; Snow, rain expected on Sunday

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 24 degrees.

On Sunday, the NWS predicted we will have a chance of snow all day, mixing with a chance of rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

Highs will reach up to around 36 degrees under cloudy skies.

After nightfall on Sunday, the chances of rain and snow will only continue to rise, with both rain and snow becoming especially likely a few hours before dawn Monday.

The NWS predicted temperatures will barely dip Sunday night, just down to around freezing at 32 degrees.