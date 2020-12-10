Co-founder of Miller-Valentine Group dies

Miller-Valentine now has offices in Cincinnati and Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, and states it has constructed or developed over 100 million square feet of commercial real estate, as well as over 15,000 multi-family units.

Born in New Philadelphia, Ohio, after graduating from high school he went to work for the city of New Philadelphia Water Department.

“As Dan told the story, he was assigned to a garbage truck one day due to a shortage of personnel. This event was the impetus for him to seek an alternative path,” the family wrote in his obituary. He reached out to the nuns at St. Joseph for guidance and they advised him to attend the University of Dayton and study engineering.

While attending the University of Dayton and attended the University of Illinois where he earned a master’s degree in Structural Design. After a brief deployment to El Paso, Texas, to fulfill an ROTC commitment, he returned to Ohio to use his education and begin his new life, where he eventually went on to co-found the company.

The family wrote that his parting words to his family were “I led a good life. You all lead a good life.”

