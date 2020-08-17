Columbus firm to invest $3M in Reed-Steffan building

“We love older buildings we can preserve as community assets,” Triad project manager Dan Mayer said in the land bank’s announcement on the project. “Our firm looks for projects that impact positive change.”

When the property was presented by the Downtown Dayton Partnership to Triad, the condition of the abandoned building adjacent -- at 20 W. Fifth -- was a concern, as the land bank described the project’s evolution. The roof had collapsed into that building’s second floor.

Purchasing that property wasn’t financially feasible for Triad, because the liens and back taxes were greater than the building’s value, Mayer said.

After the land bank was invited into the discussion, the bank purchased the tax lien from the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office in 2019 and completed foreclosure in 2020, leading to the planned demolition.

“The partnership with the land bank is playing a critical role in advancing the pre-development of the neighboring Reed-Steffan building at 18 W. Fifth St.” Scott Murphy, vice president of economic development for the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said in the land bank’s release.

Once known as the “Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation” — commonly known as the “land bank” — the entity works with partners to take down blighted properties and make land marketable.

“Without the developer’s control of the rapidly deteriorating property, the adaptive reuse of 18 W. Fifth next door would not be feasible,” Murphy said.

Land Bank Executive Director Mike Grauwelman credits County Treasurer Russ Joseph’s office with enabling the Land Bank to acquire the building.

“The Reed-Steffan building is architecturally beautiful and significant to the fabric of the Terracotta District,” he said. “Its preservation and reuse represent an important milestone in the redevelopment of the area.”