Columbus firm to invest $3M in Reed-Steffan building

A Columbus architectural firm plans to invest $3 million in the renovation of the Reed-Steffan Building in downtown Dayton, the property which houses the Dayton Chess Club.
The firm’s vision: Create space for office and residential uses on the building’s top two floors. First-floor tenants may include restaurants, specialty retail and light manufacturing.
The demolition of one abandoned, tax-delinquent downtown property -- at 20 W. Fifth St., next to the Reed-Steffan building -- is key to the project, and is expected to happen Monday, those involved in the project said.
The space made available by the demolition will likely serve as a patio for tenants, the Montgomery County Land Bank said.
Columbus-based Triad Architects purchased the 100-year-old Reed-Steffan Building at 18 W. Fifth St. in 2018 and work will begin in early 2021, the land bank said.
“We love older buildings we can preserve as community assets,” Triad project manager Dan Mayer said in the land bank’s announcement on the project. “Our firm looks for projects that impact positive change.”
When the property was presented by the Downtown Dayton Partnership to Triad, the condition of the abandoned building adjacent -- at 20 W. Fifth -- was a concern, as the land bank described the project’s evolution. The roof had collapsed into that building’s second floor.
Purchasing that property wasn’t financially feasible for Triad, because the liens and back taxes were greater than the building’s value, Mayer said.
After the land bank was invited into the discussion, the bank purchased the tax lien from the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office in 2019 and completed foreclosure in 2020, leading to the planned demolition.
“The partnership with the land bank is playing a critical role in advancing the pre-development of the neighboring Reed-Steffan building at 18 W. Fifth St.” Scott Murphy, vice president of economic development for the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said in the land bank’s release.
Once known as the “Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation” — commonly known as the “land bank” — the entity works with partners to take down blighted properties and make land marketable.
“Without the developer’s control of the rapidly deteriorating property, the adaptive reuse of 18 W. Fifth next door would not be feasible,” Murphy said.
Land Bank Executive Director Mike Grauwelman credits County Treasurer Russ Joseph’s office with enabling the Land Bank to acquire the building.
“The Reed-Steffan building is architecturally beautiful and significant to the fabric of the Terracotta District,” he said. “Its preservation and reuse represent an important milestone in the redevelopment of the area.”