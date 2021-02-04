Commander: AFRL seeks to ‘maximize our hiring practices’

“We want all our personnel to be bilingual, as I mentioned, in Air Force- and (Space Force) Guardian-speak,” the commander said.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, who spoke with Pringle during the event, observed that AFRL has to “compete with industry” to land talent.

Pringle said the Air Force often relies on “executive headhunters” to find the best talent in artificial intelligence, quantum physics, hypersonics and other areas. AFRL also finds itself conducting “stay interviews” with current employees.

“That’s an industry best practice,” Pringle said. “What will keep you here?”

The lab can also repay up to $125,000 in employee student loans.

Said Deptula: “I had not heard that before. That certainly has to be motivating.”

And there’s also AFRL’s work itself.

“You guys are doing things that you don’t find in industry and you can’t find anywhere, and that has to be a motivator,” Deptula said.

Pringle acknowledged that all of the federal government faces new budgeting pressures.

“We had a big year last year with COVID; we had a lot of bills, and I would expect to be part of the solution,” the one-star general said. “So I don’t know what that would mean or what that would entail.”

But she cautioned: “You don’t want to lose the seed-corn of ideas. There has to be some level of investment continuing that pipeline of new ideas and innovation going forward.”

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II fly in formation with the XQ-58A Valkyrie low-cost unmanned aerial vehicle over the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground testing range, Ariz., during a series of tests Dec. 9, 2020. This integrated test follows a series of gatewayONE ground tests that began during the inaugural Department of the Air Force on-ramp last year in December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

Areas of focus include an array of ever-evolving war-fighting technologies, including the Skyborg autonomous drone.

Deptula touched on a successful demonstration of those abilities in a December test, in which an autonomous XQ-58A Valkyrie drone communicated with an F-22 and an F-35 over the Army Yuma Proving Ground testing range in Arizona.

“I just really wanted to ask those two pilots what they were thinking when they were flying in formation with that attritable autonomous aircraft,” Pringle said.

The test was seen as a step toward a “military Internet of Things,” as a drone linked to fifth-generation jets.