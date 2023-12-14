Coney Island to permanently close at end of year; music venue to take its place

BreakingNews
Small plane crashes in field off Old US 35 in Greene County

By Molly Schramm – WCPO
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI — After more than 125 years of business, Coney Island is shutting down.

The amusement park announced Thursday that effective Dec. 31, Coney Island will be “permanently ceasing operations.”

The park will be sold to Music & Event Management Inc., which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Coney Island opened in 1886 with Sunlite Pool opening in 1925.

“We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families,” the park said in a statement. “We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods.”

MEMI is set to turn the amusement park into a “cutting-edge” music venue. The “state-of-the-art” venue renovation is set to cost $118 million, making it a “must play stop for the music industry’s top acts,” MEMI said.

