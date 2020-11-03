Construction, pharmaceutical firms win $533 million in defense contracts

Area firms have landed a few big defense contracts lately — including one contract for delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
Among them, Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, based in Wilmington, Del., was awarded a $286.9 million firm-fixed-price contract for the delivery of 200 million doses of AZD1222 vaccine for COVID-19, the Department of Defense said.
Work will be performed in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. and in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021, the government said.
The contract came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J.
Another recent award: Several area construction companies, including Megan-PCI JV LLC; CPM-AWA LLC; CAM Management and Services and Butt Construction Co., among others, were awarded a $247 million multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for construction at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Work is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2025, the Department of Defense said.
At $247 million, this construction contract would be among the larger construction projects at Wright-Patterson.
Construction in the wake of the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process involving the consolidation of the 711th Human Performance Wing and other missions, awarded in 2008 and completed in 2011, was valued at $240 million, according to spokespeople for the 88th Air Base Wing, which acts as the landlord at Wright-Patterson.
These awards were the result of a competitive acquisition and 21 offers were received, the Defense Department said.
The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.
The groundbreaking for the $153 million addition to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) campus for the Intelligence Production Complex at Wright-Patterson is set for Thursday at Wright-Patterson.