Construction, pharmaceutical firms win $533 million in defense contracts

Work is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2025, the Department of Defense said.

At $247 million, this construction contract would be among the larger construction projects at Wright-Patterson.

Construction in the wake of the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process involving the consolidation of the 711th Human Performance Wing and other missions, awarded in 2008 and completed in 2011, was valued at $240 million, according to spokespeople for the 88th Air Base Wing, which acts as the landlord at Wright-Patterson.

These awards were the result of a competitive acquisition and 21 offers were received, the Defense Department said.

The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.

The groundbreaking for the $153 million addition to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) campus for the Intelligence Production Complex at Wright-Patterson is set for Thursday at Wright-Patterson.