Cool and clear again today; Slight chance of patchy frost overnight for some

It will be cool and clear with some light wind both day and night today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 68 degrees, which is around 10 degrees below the average for Sept. 19.
Temperature will fall to around 43 degrees overnight, bringing a chance for some patchy frost near and north of Interstate 70.
Tomorrow will continue the pattern of cool, clear weather, but will start a trend of warming temperatures, with a high of around 72 degrees, falling to around 45 degrees overnight.
Monday will still be clear, but the NWS predicted temperatures will continue to inch upward, with a high of around 75 degrees and a low of around 46 degrees.