Coronavirus: 110,881 total cases, 3,907 deaths reported in Ohio

Gilbert Ghand, left, and Angela Boykin, with Dayton & Montgomery Public Health, help to giveaway free disposable mask Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Mount Olive Baptist Church. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

There have been 110,881 total cases of coronavirus and 3.907 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

About 950 new cases and 36 deaths were reported in the last day.

Hospitalizations increased by 93 for a total of 12,529 and ICU admissions are at 2,827 after 22 admissions were reported in the last day.

The state is reporting 90,436 presumed recoveries.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all sports will be allowed to go forward this fall, but that spectators will be limited to family members or people very close to the athlete.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released guidelines for inter-school competitions, including no sharing of equipment, coaches wearing face masks and frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces.

The governor also said he’d release information on orders regarding the performing arts soon.

The state is seeing a slight decrease in overall coronavirus cases reported each day, but rural communities are still seeing an increase, DeWine said. Ohio’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped from 5.1% on Aug. 9 to 4.5% on Aug. 16.

