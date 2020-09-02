Ohio tops 1,000 new coronavirus cases for second straight day; death toll now 4,176

Ohio hit a record-high number of cases reported in a day on July 30 with 1,733.

With the Labor Day holiday approaching, the governor has asked people to keep health guidelines in mind and avoid large gatherings. Similar concerns were expressed leading up to the Fourth of July, and the state saw a spike in cases following the holiday.

“Remember, in the weeks after July 4th, we averaged close to 1,500 cases per day – we believe in large part because of Independence Day gatherings,” the governor said. “Please stay safe this weekend.”

On Wednesday, hospitalizations increased by 95 for a total of 13,574. There were 14 ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 2,989.