Ohio’s new coronavirus cases top 13,000 in a week

Of all the hospital beds in the state, 4.44% account for coronavirus patients and 64.7% are non-COVID patients.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine reported that 65% of Ohioans live in a level 3 country. Twenty-nine counties, including Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Greene and Warren counties, are at level 3 and 52 counties have a high incidence of coronavirus, meaning there are more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.

“When you look at these numbers, this is the worst situation Ohio has been in,” the governor said.

Ohio’s positivity rate is also on the rise. On Sept. 20, the rate was 2.5%. As of Oct. 17, the most recent date available, it’s 4.9% with a seven-day average of 4.8%.

DeWine stopped in Cincinnati on Friday to address the number of high incidence counties in the state, a large number of which are in southwest Ohio.

“This is spiraling out of control,” he said. “We must get control of this. We are running out of time.”

The governor has continued to plea with Ohioans to wear face masks, saying that if 85% of residents consistently wore them Ohio could “kick (coronavirus) in the head.”