Coronavirus: 21 cases linked to Springfield nursing home, 20 additional employees quarantining

In the photo of the email, the ODH stated they had received an “urgent request for RNs and LPNs to support COVID-19 response at Oakwood Village Senior Living in Springfield.”

“Staff are needed as soon as soon possible for both shifts (7 a.m. - 7 p.m., 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.) for an indefinite period of time,” the email said.

Bently neither confirmed nor denied the email.

“To ensure we have the required staff on hand to care for residents, ODH is helping us source for open positions. To protect resident privacy, we do not release further information beyond the information we provide to the state and other regulatory agencies.”

The Springfield News-Sun reached out to Bently with additional questions about the outbreak and was told Mercy Health had no further comment.

Hemphill said the district is aware of the email and said the district knew that ODH was planning to help Oakwood Village fill staffing needs while staff members will be quarantining.

“Oakwood reached out to ODH to help fill their open positions,” Hemphill said.

The Springfield News-Sun reached out to the ODH and is awaiting a response.