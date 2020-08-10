Coronavirus: 21 cases linked to Springfield nursing home, 20 additional employees quarantining

Mercy Health Oakwood Village in Springfield has 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in both staff and residents, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.
Gracie Hemphill, a spokesperson for the CCCHD, said 14 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning. In addition to the 21 confirmed cases, 20 additional staff members are currently quarantining, Hemphill said.
“Staff on quarantine are either symptomatic or a close contact of a known positive,” Hemphill said. “CCCHD is working closely with Oakwood to manage and monitor the situation.”
According to a statement from Mercy Health spokesperson Nanette Bently, Oakwood Village has followed all guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health “to minimize exposure to other residents and associates.”
Questions about a potential coronavirus outbreak at Oakwood Village began to swirl on Sunday after a photo of an email from the Ohio Department of Health was posted to social media.
In the photo of the email, the ODH stated they had received an “urgent request for RNs and LPNs to support COVID-19 response at Oakwood Village Senior Living in Springfield.”
“Staff are needed as soon as soon possible for both shifts (7 a.m. - 7 p.m., 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.) for an indefinite period of time,” the email said.
Bently neither confirmed nor denied the email.
“To ensure we have the required staff on hand to care for residents, ODH is helping us source for open positions. To protect resident privacy, we do not release further information beyond the information we provide to the state and other regulatory agencies.”
The Springfield News-Sun reached out to Bently with additional questions about the outbreak and was told Mercy Health had no further comment.
Hemphill said the district is aware of the email and said the district knew that ODH was planning to help Oakwood Village fill staffing needs while staff members will be quarantining.
“Oakwood reached out to ODH to help fill their open positions,” Hemphill said.
The Springfield News-Sun reached out to the ODH and is awaiting a response.