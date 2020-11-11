X

Coronavirus: Dayton Children’s opens drive-thru testing for kids

Dayton Children's is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing for kids at locations in Dayton, Springboro and Troy. / Photo courtesy Dayton Children's Hospital

By Kristen Spicker

Dayton Children’s Hospital is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing for kids at three locations in the Miami Valley region.

The testing sites are for anyone up to 21 years old who has a doctor’s order to be tested.

“This option is quicker and easier for families,” Ben Goodstein, vice president of ambulatory services said. “It has the added benefit of reducing exposure – both to the child who is sick and others in the hospital.”

The three testing locations are at 884 Valley St. in Dayton; 3300 West Tech Road in Springboro; and 865 West Market St. in Troy.

“Since May, we have offered a drive-up option for children who had to be tested before surgery and it was extremely well-received,” said Melanie Wilson, senior director of medical imaging and laboratory services. “Now that we have expanded our testing capacity, we are able to offer this convenient service to all families.”

Anyone going to the drive-thru sites for a test should bring a doctor’s note and insurance information. The doctor’s order can be sent electronically ahead of time or a physical copy brought to the test site.

Everyone in the vehicle should be wearing a mask as well.

Visit childrensdayton.org for more details and information on testing hours.

