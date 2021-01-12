X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, vaccination efforts

FILE-This Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020 file photo shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looking on during a press conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)
FILE-This Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020 file photo shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looking on during a press conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)

Credit: J.D. Pooley

Credit: J.D. Pooley

Local News | 2 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will updated Ohioans on the coronavirus and the state’s work to distribute vaccines.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for the press conference at 3 p.m.

More information should be released in the next few days about how those eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1B can get the vaccine.

ExploreCoronavirus: When will vaccinations start for Ohioans 65+, school staff and more?

The governor announced last week that Phase 1B would start the week of Jan. 18 with Ohioans 80 years and older receiving the vaccine. Each week the state will expand vaccinations, with those 75 and older starting the week of Jan. 25, those 70 and older starting the week of Feb. 1 and those 65 and older starting the week of Feb. 2.

Ohioans with severe medical conidiations regardless of age can begin getting vaccinated the of Jan. 25. Vaccinations for K-12 school staff are scheduled to start the week of Feb. 1.

Vaccinations will continue for those in Phase 1A as the next groups begin. With more than 2,211,000 people estimated in Phase 1B, vaccinations are expected to take months to get through the entire group.

ExploreDayton nursing home gets 100% COVID-19 vaccine participation

Today, the state is scheduled to start notifying providers selected to distribute vaccines to Phase 1B. More than 1,600 providers signed up to distribute the vaccine, DeWine said last week.

Local emergency management agencies and health departments are expected to start releasing information about where vaccines will be available on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.