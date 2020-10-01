Coronavirus: Montgomery, Butler counties remain at level 3

Here is our updated alert map. We have 11 red counties, which is more than we’ve seen at any point in September. Although many Ohioans are working hard to keep this virus in check, unfortunately, we are seeing a rebound in some areas of the state. pic.twitter.com/3Ua49j6bPY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 1, 2020

There have been 155,314 total cases of coronavirus and 4,817 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 1,300 cases were reported Thursday, the highest number of daily cases reported in the last 21 days. The daily average is 1,011 cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 90 for a total of 15,606. There were nine ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 3,297.

Starting Monday, nursing homes and assisted living centers will be permitted to resume indoor visits. Two visitors will be allowed per resident per visit. Visits must be scheduled ahead of time and are limited to 30 minutes.