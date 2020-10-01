New COVID cases in Dayton-area schools again rise gradually

ODH’s weekly dashboard reported 50 new cases in local schools for the week of Sept. 21-27, after reporting 34 cases the previous week, and 26 cases the week before that.

The local schools with the highest number of new cases reported Sept. 21-27 were Springboro, with eight new cases (seven students, one staff), Troy with four new cases (all students), and National Trail with four (three students and 1 staff).