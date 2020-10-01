X

New COVID cases in Dayton-area schools again rise gradually

A sign outside St. Brigid's Catholic School in Xenia celebrates the school's lack of COVID-19 cases in the first month of in-person school on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

By Jeremy P. Kelley
State dashboard shows 50 local cases in most recent week, and more than 100 over three weeks

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Dayton-area schools continues to rise gradually, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ODH’s weekly dashboard reported 50 new cases in local schools for the week of Sept. 21-27, after reporting 34 cases the previous week, and 26 cases the week before that.

The local schools with the highest number of new cases reported Sept. 21-27 were Springboro, with eight new cases (seven students, one staff), Troy with four new cases (all students), and National Trail with four (three students and 1 staff).

Springboro and Troy also had the highest number of new cases locally the previous week. Springboro is up to 19 total cases (17 students), while Troy is up to 11 (six students, five staff).

But there are some issues with how the data is reported. In the first two weeks of the ODH school dashboard, there was only one case reported in Montgomery County schools. But in the data released Thursday, nine Montgomery County schools show up in the dashboard for the first time, but their cases are not labeled “new.”

Each of those schools reported a single case at some time in the first two weeks. They are Alter, Chaminade Julienne, Bishop Leibold, St. Charles (Kettering), Vandalia-Butler and West Carrollton (with one student each), as well as Centerville, Dayton and the DECA charter schools, each with one staff member testing positive.

NEW CASES REPORTED IN DAYTON-AREA SCHOOLS SEPT. 21-27

Greene County

Beavercreek — 2 students, 1 staff

Bellbrook — 1 student, 1 staff

Fairborn — 2 staff

Miami County

Covington — 3 students

Milton-Union — 1 student

Newton — 1 student

Piqua — 1 student, 1 staff

St. Patrick — 2 students

Tipp City — 1 student, 1 staff

Troy Christian elementary — 2 students

Troy — 4 students

Preble County

National Trail — 3 students, 1 staff

Tri-County North — 2 staff

Warren County

Franklin — 1 staff

Lebanon — 2 students

Springboro — 7 students, 1 staff

Waynesville — 1 student

Warren JVS — 2 students

Montgomery County

Mad River — 2 students

Miami Valley CTC — 1 student

Miamisburg — 1 student

Northmont — 1 staff

Other

Tecumseh — 1 student

CASES APPEARING IN DASHBOARD FOR FIRST TIME, BUT NOT LISTED AS “NEW”

Alter — 1 student

Bishop Leibold — 1 student

Centerville — 1 staff

Chaminade Julienne — 1 student

Dayton — 1 staff

DECA — 1 staff

St. Charles — 1 student

Vandalia-Butler — 1 student

West Carrollton — 1 student

