New COVID cases in Dayton-area schools again rise gradually

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Dayton-area schools continues to rise gradually, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
ODH’s weekly dashboard reported 50 new cases in local schools for the week of Sept. 21-27, after reporting 34 cases the previous week, and 26 cases the week before that.
The local schools with the highest number of new cases reported Sept. 21-27 were Springboro, with eight new cases (seven students, one staff), Troy with four new cases (all students), and National Trail with four (three students and 1 staff).
Springboro and Troy also had the highest number of new cases locally the previous week. Springboro is up to 19 total cases (17 students), while Troy is up to 11 (six students, five staff).
But there are some issues with how the data is reported. In the first two weeks of the ODH school dashboard, there was only one case reported in Montgomery County schools. But in the data released Thursday, nine Montgomery County schools show up in the dashboard for the first time, but their cases are not labeled “new.”
Each of those schools reported a single case at some time in the first two weeks. They are Alter, Chaminade Julienne, Bishop Leibold, St. Charles (Kettering), Vandalia-Butler and West Carrollton (with one student each), as well as Centerville, Dayton and the DECA charter schools, each with one staff member testing positive.
NEW CASES REPORTED IN DAYTON-AREA SCHOOLS SEPT. 21-27
Greene County
Beavercreek — 2 students, 1 staff
Bellbrook — 1 student, 1 staff
Fairborn — 2 staff
Miami County
Covington — 3 students
Milton-Union — 1 student
Newton — 1 student
Piqua — 1 student, 1 staff
St. Patrick — 2 students
Tipp City — 1 student, 1 staff
Troy Christian elementary — 2 students
Troy — 4 students
Preble County
National Trail — 3 students, 1 staff
Tri-County North — 2 staff
Warren County
Franklin — 1 staff
Lebanon — 2 students
Springboro — 7 students, 1 staff
Waynesville — 1 student
Warren JVS — 2 students
Montgomery County
Mad River — 2 students
Miami Valley CTC — 1 student
Miamisburg — 1 student
Northmont — 1 staff
Other
Tecumseh — 1 student
CASES APPEARING IN DASHBOARD FOR FIRST TIME, BUT NOT LISTED AS “NEW”
Alter — 1 student
Bishop Leibold — 1 student
Centerville — 1 staff
Chaminade Julienne — 1 student
Dayton — 1 staff
DECA — 1 staff
St. Charles — 1 student
Vandalia-Butler — 1 student
West Carrollton — 1 student