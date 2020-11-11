Coronavirus: DeWine to discuss Ohio’s ‘critical state’ in virus tonight

Gov. Mike DeWine will address Ohioans during a statewide broadcast tonight as the state continues to see coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge.
The governor is expected to discuss the state’s “critical stage" in the pandemic and how that will impact Ohio.
The broadcast is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. We will update this story throughout DeWine’s address.
Tuesday saw recording-breaking hospitalizations and cases in Ohio’s battle against the virus.
More than 6,500 daily cases were reported, passing the previous record by nearly 1,000 cases. It was the first time that Ohio recorded more than 6,000 cases in a day and is almost double the 21-day average of 3,612.
Tuesday was also the first time Ohio surpassed 300 hospitalizations in a day, with 386 reported. The previous record was 231, which was set on Nov. 6.