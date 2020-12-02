Coronavirus: Edison State cancels indoor sports for spring semester

Edison State Community College is canceling its indoor sports for the spring semester after consulting with college and local health experts, the school said in a release. They will not participate in National Junior College Athletics Association-sanctioned indoor sports for the 2020-2021 season.
Intercollegiate competition for men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball will be deferred to next year. Inter-squad competition and team practices will continue into 2021 for the suspended programs, the release said.
The college said that the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, concerns for the athletes’ safety and the number of colleges who have also reduced active athletic programs influenced their decision.
“Edison State has successfully provided a safe practice environment for our indoor athletes, and we are confident that we can continue that environment in the spring of 2021. We cannot assure that same level of safety for our athletes or athletes from other programs if we introduce intercollegiate competition,” Edison State president Doreen Larson said. ““We deeply miss engaging with students at our campuses and, in particular, we miss the joy and energy that our athletes bring to the culture at Edison State. We look forward to the healthy and robust competition that our future holds. However, painful in the short term, we know that we are making the best choice possible for our student-athletes and their families.”
Edison State Athletics Director Nate Cole said that students with scholarship commitments will be honored in 2020-2021 and no students will be charged a season on eligibility.
As with everything we do, the decision to suspend athletics was made with the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and our entire campus in mind. The college remains committed to helping its student-athletes achieve their academic goals. Edison State will work with each student-athlete to address specific needs for the upcoming academic year,” Cole said.