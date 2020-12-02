Coronavirus: Edison State cancels indoor sports for spring semester

“Edison State has successfully provided a safe practice environment for our indoor athletes, and we are confident that we can continue that environment in the spring of 2021. We cannot assure that same level of safety for our athletes or athletes from other programs if we introduce intercollegiate competition,” Edison State president Doreen Larson said. ““We deeply miss engaging with students at our campuses and, in particular, we miss the joy and energy that our athletes bring to the culture at Edison State. We look forward to the healthy and robust competition that our future holds. However, painful in the short term, we know that we are making the best choice possible for our student-athletes and their families.”

Edison State Athletics Director Nate Cole said that students with scholarship commitments will be honored in 2020-2021 and no students will be charged a season on eligibility.