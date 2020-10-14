X

Local hospital part of study for antibody treatment Trump got

Miami Valley Hospital

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Kaitlin Schroeder

Miami Valley Hospital is actively enrolling patients in the REGN-COV2 study, Regeneron’s investigational COVID-19 antibody treatment for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized or recovering at home.

The Dayton hospital said it’s part of both hospitalized and outpatient trials, both of which are randomized and double-blind.

ExploreCoronavirus: Ohio beats daily case record again with 2,039

President Donald Trump received a dose of REGN-COV2 following an “expanded access” request from the president’s physicians.

REGN-COV2 is an investigational antibody cocktail that is in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19. It consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

Individuals interested in participating in Regeneron’s COVID-19 clinical trials can complete a screener at ClinLife.com/COVID to see if they qualify.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.