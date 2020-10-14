Local hospital part of study for antibody treatment Trump got

Miami Valley Hospital is actively enrolling patients in the REGN-COV2 study, Regeneron’s investigational COVID-19 antibody treatment for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized or recovering at home.
The Dayton hospital said it’s part of both hospitalized and outpatient trials, both of which are randomized and double-blind.
President Donald Trump received a dose of REGN-COV2 following an “expanded access” request from the president’s physicians.
REGN-COV2 is an investigational antibody cocktail that is in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19. It consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.
Individuals interested in participating in Regeneron’s COVID-19 clinical trials can complete a screener at ClinLife.com/COVID to see if they qualify.