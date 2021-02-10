Coronavirus: Miami County to open vaccine clinic registration tomorrow

Miami County Public Health will open registration for its next coronavirus vaccine clinic Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
To register, visit Public Health’s website once signups start tomorrow.
Last week, Public Health was unable to reopen registration due to a low supply of vaccines.
The agency has been receiving about 200 vaccines a week, but had already allotted the doses for a clinic for people with developmental disabilities and for people who needed to receive their second dose.
When asked about Miami County’s vaccine allotment last week, Gov. Mike DeWine said the county receives about 800 vaccines a week which are shipped to different providers. The Ohio Department of Health lists four providers in the county: Public Health, Upper Valley Medical Center and two Kroger pharmacies.
The governor previously said that each county’s vaccine shipment is based off of population.
As of Wednesday, 8,968 people have received at least one dose and 2,322 have completed the vaccine in Miami County, according to ODH.