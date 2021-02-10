Coronavirus: Miami County to open vaccine clinic registration tomorrow

The agency has been receiving about 200 vaccines a week, but had already allotted the doses for a clinic for people with developmental disabilities and for people who needed to receive their second dose.

When asked about Miami County’s vaccine allotment last week, Gov. Mike DeWine said the county receives about 800 vaccines a week which are shipped to different providers. The Ohio Department of Health lists four providers in the county: Public Health, Upper Valley Medical Center and two Kroger pharmacies.