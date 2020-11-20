Coronavirus: Ohio sets new daily case record at 8,808

Ohio set a new daily case record with 8,808 reported Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health, beating the previous high of 8,071 cases set one week ago.
This is the second time Ohio has recorded more than 8,000 cases over 24 hours.
The state has record more than 7,000 cases for six out of the last seven days. Gov. Mike DeWine noted on Thursday that due to a backlog of antigen test results, the data being reported by the state health department is incomplete.
The state double checks antigen test results before adding them to the data. Previously, workers have been able to keep up with antigen tests and process them with the daily updates. However, on Monday the state began to fall behind due to an increase in antigen tests. On Thursday, DeWine said there were still 12,000 antigen tests that have not been checked.
Based off previous antigen results, most of the 12,000 cases are expected to be confirmed. As a result of the backup, DeWine said the daily case numbers are low, despite remaining about the 7,000 mark the last few days.
As of Friday, there have been 335,423 cases reported, according to the ODH. A message on the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard noted that thousands of reports are pending review.
Hospitalizations increased by 398 for a total of 23,958. It is the most hospitalizations the state has reported in a day, beating the previous record of 398 set on Nov. 10.
The state is reporting 4,360 ICU admissions, up by 42.
Sixty-five deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total to 5,955,
A 21-day statewide curfew went into effect on Thursday. Under the public health order, Ohioans are to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exemptions are included for essential activities, such as work, buying food, seeking medical care and transporting or caring for a loved one.
“With this order, we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown,” DeWine said.