Coronavirus: Ohioans warned against travel to 6 states

The Ohio Department of Health is warning residents against traveling to six states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% or more.
The six states include Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.
ODH is advising against travel for both business and leisure to those states.
Anyone coming to Ohio from those states should self-quarantine for 14 days.
Idaho, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida have been on state’s Travel Advisory for at least the last three weeks.
Texas was the only state on this week’s Travel Advisory that wasn’t included last week. It has a positivity rate of 24.2%, according to ODH.
Ohio’s positivity rate it at 5%.