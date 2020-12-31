X

Coronavirus: State health department signs order extending curfew to Jan. 23

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order extending the state’s curfew an additional three weeks.

The curfew is from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and expires at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The statewide curfew initially started on Nov. 19 and was scheduled to last for 21 days. However, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations remained high in early December, DeWine announced that the curfew would be extended through Jan. 2.

While Ohio’s surge has appeared to slow, the governor said Wednesday that the impact from the holidays still isn’t apparent, prompting another extension.

“We don’t yet know what effect the holidays may have on our hospitals and health care systems, so we must continue to be cautious,” he said.

The curfew does not apply to those traveling to or from work, picking up food or medicine or caring for others, including pets.

It also does not apply to religious services and other First Amendment activities, as well as those traveling, transporting children according to a custody agreement or those getting gas.

People who are homeless are also exempt from the order.

