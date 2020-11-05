Coronavirus: Two Springfield long-term care facilities report nearly 150 current cases

Two Springfield long-term care facilities reported a total of nearly 150 active cases on Wednesday, according to data from the Clark County Combined Health District.
Allen View Healthcare Center reported 70 current resident cases and 19 current staff cases as of Wednesday. Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reported 40 current resident cases and 11 current staff cases.
According to a statement on CommuniCare Health Service’s website, the company that oversees Allen View, the health system is “paying close attention to all reports and recommendations surrounding the COVID-19 virus.”
“We place the health and well-being of our residents and staff at the forefront of all we do,” the statement said.
In addition to the two facilities, six other long-term care facilities are also in outbreak status, which means they have reported more than two current cases.
Those facilities were: Developmental Disabilities of Clark County (two current resident cases, one current staff case), El Camino (four current resident cases, four current staff cases), Forest Glen Health Campus (two current resident cases, two current staff cases), Harding (six current resident cases, three current staff cases), Vancrest at New Carlisle (two current resident cases, one current staff case) and Wooded Glen Health Campus (seven current resident cases, six current staff cases).
Clark County had 3,126 cases, 86 deaths and four probable deaths of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.