Coronavirus: Vaccine to arrive at Upper Valley Medical Center today

A Troy hospital is expected to receive hundreds of doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccines today, making it one of the first hospitals to get the Moderna shot.
Upper Valley Medical Center is scheduled to received a shipment of 600 doses of the vaccine, according Premier Health.
Gov. Mike DeWine said last week that Ohio plans to administer Moderna vaccines to frontline health care workers, whereas Pfizer vaccines will be given to staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
The Pfizer vaccine, which was the first to receive emergency use authorization by the FDA, arrived in Ohio last week. Nine hospitals across the state received their first shipments last week, including Springfield Regional Medical Center.
The FDA authorized the Moderna vaccine on Friday.
The state is expected to receive another 140,400 Pfizer vaccines this week, as well as 201,000 Moderna vaccines.
Under Ohio’s vaccination distribution plan, shots are being administered to health care workers and staff at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living centers, veterans homes, psychiatric hospitals and care facilities for those with developmental disorders or mental health disorders.
Both the Morderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses of the shot to be vaccinated. As of Sunday, 5,930 people in Ohio had received their first shot, according to the state health department.