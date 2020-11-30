County-owned nursing home contracting additional staff as it deals with COVID-19 cases

There are currently 44 people living at Greenewood Manor, Huddleson said. Greenewood Manor is Medicare and Medicaid certified.

Greenewood Manor recently created a COVID unit. Anyone working in the unit gets hazard pay, thanks to a resolution from commissioners in mid-November.

Employees at Greenewood Manor are paid $5 extra an hour for working in the COVID unit. Residents and employees are now being tested for COVID-19 twice a week. The hazard pay comes from CARES Act funds dedicated to Greenewood Manor.

According to public health data, Greenewood Manor has had the third highest number of cases cumulatively in Greene County.

Trinity of Beavercreek nursing home has reported the most cases in Greene County: 58 since April 15. There is currently one positive resident case there. These numbers were last updated on Nov. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Trinity at Beavercreek did not respond to requests for comment.

Xenia Health and Rehab nursing home has reported 28 positive COVID-19 cases in residents in that time period. There are currently no COVID-positive residents at the nursing home, said Alan Cosby, spokesman for the facility.

Cosby said there was an outbreak at the facility, but as of last week it had come under control. There are currently 31 people living at Xenia Health and Rehab. Residents and staff are being tested twice a week, he said.

“We are working every day to keep the virus out of all our facilities,” Cosby said. “Trying to keep everyone safe and keep the virus out is like trying to keep a tornado out of the building.”