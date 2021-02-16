COVID-19 testing being offered without doctor’s order in Southwest Ohio

A local clinical laboratory is offering COVID-19 PCR and Antigen testing without the need for a doctor’s order at select locations throughout Southwest Ohio.
Tests without a doctor’s order are part of CompuNet’s “direct access” service, CompuNet Direct. Individuals purchase tests directly with a credit card and results are sent to the patient. The price for CompuNet Direct’s COVID-19 Antigen test is $60 and the PCR test is $100.
Both tests are available to adults and minors with guardian permission.
“Direct access to COVID-19 tests provides an opportunity for an individual who either does not have a physician or prefers the convenience of ordering their COVID-19 lab tests for themselves,” Teresa Williams, CompuNet’s chief operating officer, said in a release. “Families are beginning to travel again and there is an interest in COVID-19 testing that is reasonably priced and provides fast results. We can provide them with the COVID results required for travel documentation or simply for peace of mind as they plan their travel.”
COVID-19 PCR testing is considered the “gold standard” for accuracy and is recommended for individuals who have COVID symptoms or who believe they have been exposed. COVID PCR testing is “highly recommended” for those who need travel documentation, according to the CompuNet. Results will be available within the 72-hour required travel window.
COVID-19 Antigen testing is typically recommended for an individual who is within 5 days of having COVID-19 symptoms and the test provides rapid results within a couple hours.
Patients can order their own COVID-19 testing at the following locations. Appointments are required. When patients arrive at the testing site, they should remain in their car and call the phone number on the sign.
DAYTON AREA
Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed - PCR and Antigen Testing
⋅ MIAMISBURG: Miami Valley Hospital Austin Blvd. Emergency Center, 300 Austin West Blvd. Monday – Friday, 8am – 8pm; Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5pm. Appointment required
Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed - PCR Testing Only
⋅ BEAVERCREEK: CompuNet Beavercreek Lakeview Patient Service Center, 2400 Lakeview Drive; Monday – Friday, 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:30pm - 1:30pm). Appointment required
· MIDDLETOWN: Atrium Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, One Medical Center Drive; seven days a week. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required
· TROY: Upper Valley Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, 3130 N. County Road 25A; seven days a week. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required
CINCINNATI AREA
Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed - PCR and Antigen Testing
· WEST CHESTER: CompuNet Patient Service Center, Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m. Appointment required.
· MONTGOMERY: CompuNet Montgomery Patient Service Center, 11135 Montgomery Road. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required
To schedule an appointment, visit www.compunetlab.com.
Test results are available through CompuNet’s online patient portal, My Labs Now. To access or sign up for My Labs Now, go to www.compunetlab.com or text MYLABS to 66349. Follow the signup link in the text message you receive. Additional locations for direct access COVID-19 PCR and Antigen testing are planned to open in the coming weeks.
CompuNet continues to accept doctor’s ordered COVID-19 testing.
Founded in 1986, CompuNet Clinical Laboratories is a full-service clinical laboratory serving physicians, hospitals, patients, employers, and healthcare industry organizations throughout Southwest Ohio.