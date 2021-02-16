COVID-19 testing being offered without doctor’s order in Southwest Ohio

COVID-19 Antigen testing is typically recommended for an individual who is within 5 days of having COVID-19 symptoms and the test provides rapid results within a couple hours.

Patients can order their own COVID-19 testing at the following locations. Appointments are required. When patients arrive at the testing site, they should remain in their car and call the phone number on the sign.

DAYTON AREA

Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed - PCR and Antigen Testing

⋅ MIAMISBURG: Miami Valley Hospital Austin Blvd. Emergency Center, 300 Austin West Blvd. Monday – Friday, 8am – 8pm; Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5pm. Appointment required

Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed - PCR Testing Only

⋅ BEAVERCREEK: CompuNet Beavercreek Lakeview Patient Service Center, 2400 Lakeview Drive; Monday – Friday, 7:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:30pm - 1:30pm). Appointment required

· MIDDLETOWN: Atrium Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, One Medical Center Drive; seven days a week. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required

· TROY: Upper Valley Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, 3130 N. County Road 25A; seven days a week. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required

CINCINNATI AREA

Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed - PCR and Antigen Testing

· WEST CHESTER: CompuNet Patient Service Center, Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m. Appointment required.

· MONTGOMERY: CompuNet Montgomery Patient Service Center, 11135 Montgomery Road. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required

To schedule an appointment, visit www.compunetlab.com.

Test results are available through CompuNet’s online patient portal, My Labs Now. To access or sign up for My Labs Now, go to www.compunetlab.com or text MYLABS to 66349. Follow the signup link in the text message you receive. Additional locations for direct access COVID-19 PCR and Antigen testing are planned to open in the coming weeks.

CompuNet continues to accept doctor’s ordered COVID-19 testing.

Founded in 1986, CompuNet Clinical Laboratories is a full-service clinical laboratory serving physicians, hospitals, patients, employers, and healthcare industry organizations throughout Southwest Ohio.