Crash closes gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

A Sunday night single-vehicle crash closed a Wright-Patterson Air Force gate indefinitely.
Around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle drove directly into Gate 1A, causing extensive damage, according to WPAFB.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Soin Medical Center. Information about their condition or any injuries was not released.
Gate 1A is closed until crews can make the necessary repairs. WPAFB hopes to have the gate open on Tuesday.
The crash in under investigation and more information will be released as details are available.