Credit union celebrates this new Dayton-area location

Wright-Patt Credit Union Inc. had been listed as the buyer in twin transactions in Montgomery County records for just over two acres of commercially zoned vacant land off Union Road, just south of West Wenger Road, in Englewood.

A permanent easement from the city of Englewood was also part of the purchase.

“We simply outgrew the space we were in. We’re excited to have a bigger and better member center that can provide more convenient services for our members,” Tammy Gillum, regional director, north member center operations for the credit union, said in a recent announcement.

The new 4,155-square-foot building features what the credit union called a “dialogue-style model” — an open floor plan with service desks instead of traditional teller windows.

"Personal teller" machines at the new Wright Patt Credit Union in Englewood. Contributed

“With the dialogue-style, you’ll feel the difference as soon as you step through the door of the member center,” said Tracy Szarzi-Fors, the credit union’s vice president of marketing and business development. “Our goal is to be the best organization you have ever experienced, and that’s why we’re always looking for new ways to better serve our members.”

The two personal teller machines offer the same services as traditional ATMs, with the added ability to speak directly with a credit union employee through built-in live video chat.

“Especially now during these uncertain times it’s important to encourage our members to make the most of our technology and digital services,” said Szarzi-Fors.