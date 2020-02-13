Ex-Trotwood mayor asks for delay in trial

The attorney for indicted former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron is asking that her March 2 trial be postponed to allow time to go through evidence that includes “undercover” tape recordings.
Sutton Cameron, 71, and co-defendant Steve R. Rauch, 61, pleaded not guilty are scheduled to be tried before U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose after being indicted last year in a federal investigation of public corruption in the Dayton region. James Cameron, 81, who is Cameron's husband and employed by her Green Star Trucking also was indicted but has not yet appeared in court.
RELATED: Three new indictments expand Dayton public corruption probe
Her attorney, Lawrence J. Geger, this week filed a motion to continue the trial and “declare the case a complex case.”
“There are undercover tapes and a hard drive of conversations and other discovery that counsel needs to review,” Geger wrote in his motion. “The volume of the data requires unique technological expertise to index, sort, and manipulate the data in a manner useable by defense counsel.”
Rauch, owns Steve Rauch Inc., SRI and Rauch Trucking, which are demolition, trucking and landfill businesses. He and the Camerons were each indicted on one of count conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts mail fraud, all felonies.
RELATED: State reviews status of trucking company after corruption indictment
The indictment alleges that Rauch used Green Star’s minority-owned status to win demolition contracts from the city of Dayton and other government entities between 2012 and 2014, years that Sutton Cameron was Trotwood mayor. Rauch and the Camerons are accused of producing false documentation to make it appear Green Star had done work that Rauch had done, and Rauch is accused of paying them a fee or forgiving debt rather than paying them the amount called for in the contract, according to the indictment.
RELATED: Ex-city of Dayton employee pleads guilty to soliciting a bribe
Seven people were indicted in the federal probe. Three — former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former State Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn — were convicted after pleading guilty. Dayton businessman Brian Higgins pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
Convicted former Dayton lawmaker wants Trump to pardon him
U.S. has waited too long to enact bus safety rules, Sen. Brown says
State auditor finds multiple problems at Jefferson Township
Dayton girl’s death renews debate over seat belts on buses