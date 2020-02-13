Ex-Trotwood mayor asks for delay in trial

Rauch, owns Steve Rauch Inc., SRI and Rauch Trucking, which are demolition, trucking and landfill businesses. He and the Camerons were each indicted on one of count conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts mail fraud, all felonies.

Steve Rauch, 64, of Germantown, meets with his attorneys outside the federal courthouse in Dayton. Rauch, along with former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron and her husband James, were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The indictment alleges that Rauch used Green Star’s minority-owned status to win demolition contracts from the city of Dayton and other government entities between 2012 and 2014, years that Sutton Cameron was Trotwood mayor. Rauch and the Camerons are accused of producing false documentation to make it appear Green Star had done work that Rauch had done, and Rauch is accused of paying them a fee or forgiving debt rather than paying them the amount called for in the contract, according to the indictment.

Seven people were indicted in the federal probe. Three — former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former State Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn — were convicted after pleading guilty. Dayton businessman Brian Higgins pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

