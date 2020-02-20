Timeline: The tragic life and death of Takoda Collins

Takoda Collins died Dec. 13 at the age of 10. His father has been accused of abusing and raping the child. Two women also have been charged endangering children. This timeline is based on court records, police reports, property records and school files from Wisconsin, Dayton and Montgomery County.

Dec. 18, 2008: Takoda Collins is born to Robin Collins and Al-Muhatan McLean in Wisconsin.

Nov. 12, 2009: Collins admits to Wisconsin police she hit Takoda. She receives probation and loses custody of Takoda. >> RELATED: 'Locked in the attic naked:' Dayton 10-year-old abused before death, police say

Dec. 9, 2011: Collins' probation is revoked, and she is sent to prison. She told the Dayton Daily News it was due to drug use.

April 5, 2012: McLean hits and chokes man in Wisconsin he thinks has his phone. Pleads guilty to disorderly conduct.

Oct. 21, 2013: Collins writes to the court asking for McLean to be prevented from taking Takoda out of state, claiming McLean's treatment of Takoda is under investigation by child welfare officials in Wisconsin.

Oct. 23, 2013: McLean receives permanent, sole custody of Takoda after having temporary custody since at least July 2013.

Oct. 26, 2013: McLean is accused of hitting his fiancé Amanda Hinze over the head with a pipe, dragging her by her hair to a car and punching her before driving away with her in Wisconsin. Charges were later dismissed by a prosecutor there.

Feb. 26, 2014: Collins writes to the Wisconsin court that McLean moved with Takoda to Union City, Tennessee. "He ripped him out of school & left. I have no idea what's going on. Without CPS involved and any information I'm not even sure how he is," she writes.

June 30, 2014: McLean files with the Wisconsin court his intent to move with Takoda to Pennsylvania. Collins signed a notarized letter agreeing to the move, then wrote a hand-written letter days later saying she was bullied and pressured into signing the first letter. >> RELATED: Records: 10-year-old boy abused daily for years prior to death; man indicted

Aug. 18, 2014: First day of school at Horace Mann Elementary School in Dayton. Takoda's enrollment date is unknown but school officials confirmed he was a student there starting in 2014.

Oct. 20, 2014: Wisconsin court rules that McLean is allowed to move with Takoda to Pennsylvania. Collins maintains visitation rights.

Dec. 30, 2014: Amanda Hinze buys house on Kensington Drive in Dayton.

Feb. 19, 2016: Montgomery County Children Services calls Dayton police for a well check regarding possible abuse of Takoda's 9-year-old brother. No one answers the door when officers arrived.

March 6, 2016: Hinze calls police saying McLean is drunk and refusing to leave. Officers respond and allegedly find McLean drunk and argumentative. They advise Hinze of the eviction process.

May 25, 2016: Hinze calls police "crying hysterically," saying McLean hit her and won't leave. Officers respond, and no charges are filed.

June 9, 2016: Hinze calls Dayton police, saying a neighbor is intoxicated and threatening to kill her. Police arrive and allegedly find that both the neighbor and McLean appear to be intoxicated and fighting. Incident ends with no one taken into custody.

July 26, 2016: A caller who gives the name "Al" contacts police from the Kensington Drive home to report that he was assaulted by a woman. Caller disconnects from dispatchers several times as officers gather information. Incident ends with no one taken into custody.

Aug. 2, 2016: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office serves a civil protection order to McLean. Records show it was from a woman he met locally who says he assaulted her in July 2016. The protection order was dismissed because the incident didn't meet the threshold for an order.

Aug. 20, 2016: Takoda's older brother runs away from the Dayton home. Once found, he tells police that he is forced to do squats while holding a heavy backpack as punishment. Police contact Children Services and officers are told a referral was made. Police attempt to search the Kensington Drive address but couldn't access some parts because of pit bulls. Officers notice cameras inside and outside the house, but McLean tells them the cameras don't record and were only present for show. >> RELATED: Mother of dead Dayton boy says she warned he was in danger, wishes she kidnapped him

Sept. 14, 2016: McLean calls Dayton police to report someone had broken into his house and threatened his family at gunpoint because of a dispute about a wheelchair. Police records say Hinze's sister Jennifer Ebert, Takoda and his brother were home when the incident occurred. McLean provides police with video of the incident captured on his cameras.

July 29, 2017: Hinze calls police reporting that people she doesn't know are yelling and threatening her. Officer responds and finds issue is over "a grass cutting disagreement."

May 11, 2018: Dayton Public Schools worker and Montgomery County Children's Services request welfare check on Takoda because of fears he was being abused. Police respond to Kensington Drive house and get no answer at the door.

May 12-24, 2018: Takoda is pulled from school by his father before the end of the school year but exact date is unknown, according to multiple Dayton school officials. School staff say they never saw the boy again.

July 31, 2018: Takoda is formally withdrawn from school and is homeschooled.

Nov. 14, 2018: Dayton police respond to an argument between residents at Kensington Drive house. Disagreement centers around someone allowing their friend to park a car in front of the house.

Nov. 18, 2018: McLean and Hinze call Dayton police complaining Takoda is being unruly. McLean asks police to take the boy to the Juvenile Justice Center. Once Takoda is in the back seat, McLean says he doesn't want to press charges and will take Takoda to Kettering Hospital. Hospital officials say he never came.

May 6, 2019: Collins files motion for contempt in Wisconsin court against McLean. "Mr. McLean has never brought Takoda to see me since he has left the state. I have spoken to him once on the phone in four years," she writes. >> RELATED: 'Everybody let Takoda down,' grandmother says of 10-year-old boy's death

May 13, 2019: Wisconsin court dismisses Collins' motion, saying the case is in the jurisdiction of Ohio since Takoda lives there now.

May 14, 2019: Collins calls Dayton police telling them she believes her son is being abused by McLean. Police respond and dispatch records say they believed Takoda was being cared for. Records don't say whether Children Services was contacted.

Dec. 13, 2019: Takoda dies at Dayton Children's Hospital. McLean is arrested. Montgomery County Children Services say they do not have an open case on Takoda.

Dec. 16, 2019: Dayton police serve search warrant at Kensington Drive house, locating several items they allege were involved in child abuse.

Dec. 20, 2019: Dayton police arrest Hinze and Ebert at the Kensington Drive address. Both are charged in connection with the child abuse investigation involving Takoda.

Dec. 23, 2019: McLean is indicted with seven felonies, including rape. He’s accused of abusing Takoda between Nov. 1, 2018, and Dec. 13, 2019.

May 27, 2020: Ebert pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Sept. 8, 2021: Hinze pleads guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas court to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. She will be sentenced Sept. 29.