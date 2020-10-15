Dave Chappelle asking for more outdoor shows near Yellow Springs next year

Explore Trevor Noah the latest famous face to join Dave Chappelle on stage in Yellow Springs

The application also asks to place a condition on the variance if theaters and other performance venues are allowed to reopen. If those venues are allowed to reopen at full-capacity, the letter indicates that Chappelle would likely not need to use that space in the same way.

Richard Zopf, the township’s zoning inspector, said the BZA will likely have a hearing later in November on this request. Zopf will also have to notify adjacent property owners of the request before the BZA would make a decision, he said.

Zopf said it is atypical to ask for a change to a variance like this, but the BZA will hear it. Some neighbors are concerned about the noise from the shows, he said.

“The issue for the BZA to consider is how much is reasonable to give?” Zopf said.

The list of celebrity performers and famous guests has included John Mayer, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Common, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Jon Hamm, Michael Che, Erykah Badu, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings, Talib Kweli, Louis C.K., Jaleel White, Frédéric Yonnet and more.