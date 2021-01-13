Former AFLCMC commander joins Beavercreek consulting company

The decision to join Dayton Aerospace was an easy one, McMurry said in a release. “I was drawn to Dayton Aerospace by the caliber of their team and the organization’s reputation for high quality, high value work. I am excited to be part of this team.”

“We are extremely pleased that Gen. McMurry has joined Dayton Aerospace,” said Chris Coombs, Dayton Aerospace president. “His leadership experience at AFMC, AFLCMC and AFRL (the Air Force Research Lab), as well as his unique expertise gained as the program executive officer of the USAF’s Rapid Sustainment Office and his extensive space and MDA (Missile Defense Agency) experience, will be invaluable to our government and industry customers as they navigate the Air Force’s new era of digital transformation.”

“I’m looking forward to joining forces with Gen. McMurry to provide meaningful support to organizations within the US Air Force, US Space Force and throughout the DoD and defense industry,” said Dwyer Dennis, the firm’s executive vice president.

In addition to Coombs and Dennis, McMurry joins Tom Wells and David Waite on the Dayton Aerospace board of directors.