Dayton area church shifts to drive-thru for longtime Election Day dinner tradition

The church says the dinner is one of the longest running events of its kind in the United States.

This year’s sold-out event is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cole slaw, a dinner roll and a slice of either apple, cherry, pumpkin or pecan pie, Layer said.

The amount of meals on hand this year is being reduced to 200 servings compared to approximately 500 to 600 in previous years, he said.

“The reason we cut back this year is because it’s going to be drive-through and we didn’t have an idea if how many people might be able to come or what the weather conditions would be like," Layer said.

COVID-19 safety and social distancing guidelines will be followed, Layer said. Boy Scouts from Troop 402 will act as runners carrying out food between the church and people waiting in their vehicles.

“So they don’t even have to come into church. It’ll be delivered right out to the car," he said.