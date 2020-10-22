Morris Furniture promo ties voter turnout to $8 million in free furniture

With the Presidential election less than two weeks away, Dayton-based Morris Furniture is tying voting to its $8 million in free furniture campaign.
Shoppers who make a minimum qualifying purchase of $1,499 on furniture, mattresses and accessories through 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at Morris Home Furniture & Mattress, Ashley HomeStore, Morris Outlet, Ashley Outlets or Better Sleep Shops will get their purchase free if at least 6.3 million voters cast a vote by mail or in-person in Ohio for the Nov. 3 general election.
"This will be one of the most important elections in recent times,” said spokesman Robert Klaben. “We think there’s going to be record turnout, so we thought it would be a great way to encourage people to vote.”
More details are available store showrooms or www.votefreefurniture.com, including a list of locations.
Founded in Dayton in 1947, Morris Furniture Company operates Morris Home Furniture & Mattress, Ashley HomeStore, Better Sleep Shop, Morris Outlet & Ashley Outlet retail showrooms throughout Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Northern Kentucky.
In 2015, the company awarded more than $1.5 million in free furniture to lucky shoppers, thanks to Ohio State Buckeyes winning the College Football Playoff National Championship by more than seven points.
“We’re working with a third-party company that underwrites these kinds of promotions, so in consultation with them and looking at where voting levels have been in the past, and getting the kind of coverage, we felt that this would be the right kind of promotion to run for this time of year,” Klaben said.
The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization, recently cited a Pew Research Center survey that provides evidence that turnout this November will be massive and that states will be challenged to complete timely counts of a record number of mail-in ballots, the company said.
Morris Furniture is seeing an increasing amount of customers looking to upgrade their home furnishings at a time when they’re spending more time at home while not vacationing, not going to sporting events or concerts and going to fewer restaurants.
“They’re in their homes with their furniture and realizing, ‘I need to upgrade my home because I’m spending more time in here,’” he said. “This is a great opportunity for them to potentially get their furniture free.”