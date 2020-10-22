Morris Furniture promo ties voter turnout to $8 million in free furniture

In 2015, the company awarded more than $1.5 million in free furniture to lucky shoppers, thanks to Ohio State Buckeyes winning the College Football Playoff National Championship by more than seven points.

“We’re working with a third-party company that underwrites these kinds of promotions, so in consultation with them and looking at where voting levels have been in the past, and getting the kind of coverage, we felt that this would be the right kind of promotion to run for this time of year,” Klaben said.

Explore Dayton area theater searching for volunteers

The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization, recently cited a Pew Research Center survey that provides evidence that turnout this November will be massive and that states will be challenged to complete timely counts of a record number of mail-in ballots, the company said.

Morris Furniture is seeing an increasing amount of customers looking to upgrade their home furnishings at a time when they’re spending more time at home while not vacationing, not going to sporting events or concerts and going to fewer restaurants.

“They’re in their homes with their furniture and realizing, ‘I need to upgrade my home because I’m spending more time in here,’” he said. “This is a great opportunity for them to potentially get their furniture free.”