Dayton-area home sales volume continue upward trajectory last month

The year-to-date average sale price and median sale price posted gains as well. The average price totaled $195,169 (up 10%) while the median price came in at $167,950 (up 9%).

Dayton Realtors graphic

Inventory continues to be tight. Last year at the same time the inventory was higher at 3,451 available listings, equaling a supply ratio of 2.4 months.

Statewide, the news was good, according to Ohio Realtors.

Sales activity in the Ohio housing marketplace last month rose 18.1% from the level of closings seen in September 2019.

“The Ohio housing marketplace attained robust activity in September, as we posted big gains in both sales levels and average price,” Ohio Realtors President Chris Reese said in a statement.

“Our September results mark the third consecutive uptick in monthly activity following the slowdown that occurred following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring – a clear indication that Ohioans understand that housing is a solid, long-term investment,” Reese added.