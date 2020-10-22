Dayton-area home sales volume continue upward trajectory last month

Dayton-area home sales continue to show signs of strength, although sales through September have been “relatively flat” compared to the same period last year, the Dayton Realtors trade organization said Thursday.
Single-family and condominium sales reported by Dayton Realtors' Multiple Listing Service reached a sales volume of $358 million in September, $100 million more than the sales volume reported in September 2019.
The number of sales was also up 19% with 1,705 transactions.
The average sales price increased sixteen percent to $210,555 and the median price increased ten percent to $179,000.
“Sales year-to-date through September reached 12,662, relatively flat compared to the same period in 2019 when 12,561 properties closed,” Dayton Realtor said. “Total dollar volume through nine months hit $2.47 billion, an 11% increase from the same period last year.”
The year-to-date average sale price and median sale price posted gains as well. The average price totaled $195,169 (up 10%) while the median price came in at $167,950 (up 9%).
Inventory continues to be tight. Last year at the same time the inventory was higher at 3,451 available listings, equaling a supply ratio of 2.4 months.
Statewide, the news was good, according to Ohio Realtors.
Sales activity in the Ohio housing marketplace last month rose 18.1% from the level of closings seen in September 2019.
“The Ohio housing marketplace attained robust activity in September, as we posted big gains in both sales levels and average price,” Ohio Realtors President Chris Reese said in a statement.
“Our September results mark the third consecutive uptick in monthly activity following the slowdown that occurred following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring – a clear indication that Ohioans understand that housing is a solid, long-term investment,” Reese added.