Dayton-area nonprofit to provide around 6K free Thanksgiving meals

The Miami Valley Meals coalition includes Hall Hunger, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, The Foodbank, Inc., Lindy’s Bakery at Daybreak Declare, East End Community Services, Life Enrichment Center, Montgomery County Food Equity Coalition and St. Vince de Paul Dayton.

Currently they distribute over 4,000 meals a week to their client organizations and figured it wouldn’t be an impossible task to make more for the holiday. They estimate giving out about 10,000 meals that week.

“We can change people lives with good nourishing food even though its just filling their belly that day for Thanksgiving. You always want to do that for holiday season, but you also want to do that on a day to day level,” said culinary director Matt DeAngulo.

The chefs are spending more time in the kitchen on weekends to prepare the meals. “It was a challenge at first because we’re going to make double of what we do,” said DeLotelle.

The Thanksgiving dinner giveaways will be held at Trotwood Madison High School and the University of Dayton Arena from 9 a.m. to noon in drive thru style. Each vehicle can get two trays and the meals are on a first come, first served basis.