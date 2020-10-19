Dayton-based CareSource plans bid to expand to new state

CareSource and another health insurance company are aiming to enter Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, which could expand the Dayton company into a sixth state.
The Dayton-based health insurance company announced Monday it is part of a joint venture with north Texas-based Healthcare Highways, planning to bid on a contract with the state of Oklahoma to managed Medicaid benefits.
CareSource now has nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, primarily through state Medicaid programs, though the company also sells individual, Medicare Advantage, and dual-eligible Medicaid and Medicare plans.
The state’s current timeline calls for awarding and announcing who gets the bids around January or February and the overhaul going into effect October 2021.
The Oklahoman reports that the state is seeking private companies to manage medical and dental spending of about 773,000 of the state’s nearly 1 million Medicaid recipients.
Meanwhile, CareSource is also in the midst of a rebid for its main contract, which is managing benefits for Ohio Medicaid. About 1.3 million Ohioans have their Medicaid plan through CareSource.
CareSource and Healthcare Highways, which has served Oklahoma since 2010, announced a new joint venture called CareSource Oklahoma.
CareSource Oklahoma intends to submit a bid on the Oklahoma Medicaid business, which was formally opened for bids Oct. 15.
“Healthcare Highways saw an incredible synergy in mission with CareSource,” said Brett Coleman, president of Healthcare Highways of Oklahoma. “That’s what makes this partnership so special, we both care deeply about the people we serve and we are excited to be a difference maker in Oklahoma.”