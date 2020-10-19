Dayton-based CareSource plans bid to expand to new state

Meanwhile, CareSource is also in the midst of a rebid for its main contract, which is managing benefits for Ohio Medicaid. About 1.3 million Ohioans have their Medicaid plan through CareSource.

CareSource and Healthcare Highways, which has served Oklahoma since 2010, announced a new joint venture called CareSource Oklahoma.

CareSource Oklahoma intends to submit a bid on the Oklahoma Medicaid business, which was formally opened for bids Oct. 15.

“Healthcare Highways saw an incredible synergy in mission with CareSource,” said Brett Coleman, president of Healthcare Highways of Oklahoma. “That’s what makes this partnership so special, we both care deeply about the people we serve and we are excited to be a difference maker in Oklahoma.”