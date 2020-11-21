Dayton City Hall closes; more employees to work remotely

Security guard at City Hall, Lilith York checks the temperature of Lisa Antrican as she enters the building on Ludlow St. to pay her water bill Thursday October 1, 2020. Credit: jim noelker Credit: jim noelker

City departments were instructed to grant permission for remote work to employees who can perform their job remotely, city officials said, and the city will continue sanitation and social distancing measures at all work spaces.

Earlier this week, Public Health announced a stay-at-home advisory asking Dayton and Montgomery County residents to stay at home as much as possible to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The advisory, which is not an order and will not be enforced, started Thursday and continues through Dec. 17.

The advisory overlaps with a 21-day statewide curfew issued by Gov. Mike DeWine. Starting Thursday, Ohioans should stay home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

.

Also starting Monday, payment centers will be closed. Residents can make city utility payments by phone, online, via mail or at any CVS or Family Dollar stores. The city is pausing routine fire and interior housing inspections as well.

Dayton police, fire and emergency services will continue, but the departments are adjusting their operations.

The city’s customer service line, 937-333-4800, will continue to take calls from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a full list of services and ways to contact the city, visit daytonohio.gov/Update2020.