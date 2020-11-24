Dayton considers extension for controversial gunshot-detection system

The system detects gunshots and then notifies police dispatchers of a rough location of where the sounds originated.

Some critics say the alert system dispatches officers into local neighborhoods without any other contextual information, like a description of potential suspects. They also say they worry about false positive and officers encountering innocent citizens while looking for people they believe are armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, Dayton’s elected leaders will decide whether to approve a two-year extension agreement with ShotSpotter, a California-based company.

The agreement calls for paying the company an additional $390,000 for its technology and services through the end of 2022.

The city approved a $205,000 contract with ShotSpotter in July 2019. The city says its system uses 15 to 25 sensors per mile in northwest Dayton.