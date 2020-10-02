Dayton in mad dash to spend millions in coronavirus funding

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was the stimulus package approved by federal lawmakers.

The city was allocated about $12.3 million over two distribution rounds, but state lawmakers last week acted on legislation that is expected to give Dayton an additional $5 million, officials say.

This week, the city approved buying equipment to outfit a new ambulance it is purchasing for more than $250,000, which also is being paid for with coronavirus relief funding.

The city also authorized purchases for computer stations and other technology to help employees work from home. Last week, the city approved an $800,000 contract to redesign and reconfigure the mezzanine area of City Hall with safety and social distancing in mind.

For the first two rounds of funds, the city plans to spend almost $5.9 million on public safety and first responders, $2.1 million on community assistance, nearly $1.6 million on technology, $1.5 million on facilities and infrastructure and $856,700 on sanitization.

Small business help

Also on Wednesday, Dayton leaders approved giving $15,000 in CARES money to the Steam Plant, a downtown events center.

Using some of its stimulus dollars, the city created a small business capital grant program to help companies that have coronavirus-related health and safety expenses.

The Steam Plant is the first applicant to complete the process and receive an award. The popular wedding and events venue will use the money for new air circulation and purification equipment and outdoor furnishings and fixtures.

The city’s capital grant program received 85 applications by the Sept. 25 deadline, and 11 grants have been approved, worth more than $125,000, said Susan Vincent, city of Dayton planner.

About 26 applications are pending review, and 48 were ineligible, denied funds, withdrawn or incomplete, she said.

The city is still finalizing the agreements for the first batch of awards, Vincent said, and most still require city commission approval because commissioners must authorize grants over $10,000.

At least five award agreements will be reviewed by the city commission on Oct. 14, she said, and another batch is expected to go before the commission later this month.

The city of Dayton also plans to use around $1.4 million of its CARES money to expand high-speed broadband access in some low-income areas in northwest Dayton. City leaders say they want to offer free wireless internet, primarily so citizens can access telemedicine options.

Recently, the city also invited local arts and cultural groups hurt by the pandemic to apply for financial assistance through its new Cultural Support Relief Fund.

The clock is ticking

CARES Act funds have narrow eligibility parameters and tight spending deadlines, said City Manager Dickstein.

All projects must be completed basically this calendar year, and the state has set an encumbrance deadline of Nov. 15, she said.

A week ago, Dickstein said the city had spent or encumbered 25% of its first two rounds of funding, and that did not factor in coronavirus-related personnel costs.

If other jurisdictions fail to spend their CARES money by the mid-November deadline, the funds will be returned to the state for redistribution.

Dayton wants to spend all of its money to eligible for another round of funding. Money that has not been spent by Dec. 30 will be returned to the U.S. Treasury.

The city is evaluating all possible uses of CARES money, including possibly using some for eligible public safety payroll costs, officials say.

“I know we’re moving this CARES money super, super fast,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “I want to commend staff on it.”