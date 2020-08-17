Dayton Innovation: Bellbrook Photography Gallery recently opens

Describe what your business does? Greg and John created a unique gallery space for fine art photography drawing from a diverse collection of artists and styles which will allow you to decorate your home, office, or corporate setting.

What inspired you to start this business? The Bellbrook Fine Art Gallery opened in December of last year under Bellbrook businessman/artist Greg Dart and Dayton Artist John Landsiedel who possess 100 years of art experience between the two of them. As their first gallery expanded, they moved into the historic building next door. Having noted the number of photography sales, they formed the Bellbrook Photography Gallery which exists in the original space. Their vision with both galleries, is to create an art destination in Bellbrook.

How has your business embraced innovation? Technology has impacted photography by providing photographers more capability and latitude in capturing their images. Additionally, advancements in printing technologies allows for these images to appear on exciting new mediums. Although photo paper behind glass remains a favored tradition, our framed giclee canvas prints and high definition metal prints produce vivid pieces which add color to any wall decor. We even have a photographer who prints on specialized bamboo paper which looks stunning.

What’s your biggest challenge right now? Our original grand opening was April 3, but quarantine restrictions kept us closed for many weeks. Now that our doors are open, we see our next challenge lies in informing homeowners, office professionals, interior designers, and art consultants about our gallery and our ability to meet their interior design needs. Dayton is blessed with many amazing photographers. We’ve worked to bring a talented group of them under one roof, and as a result, we offer several types of subject matter including: Dayton skylines; local parks, wildlife; landscapes and cityscapes from across the US and abroad; nature, abstract and fine art photography; floral prints, aviation heritage, urban ruin, and soon famous sports photography prints. We can assist interior designers and art consultants, by providing unique wall decor for their residential, corporate, and healthcare clients. Our gallery has work on display that is not only beautiful and affordable, it was shot by a local photographer.

What’s your biggest opportunity right now? As the ongoing pandemic forces art fair organizers to cancel their events, we see an opportunity to fill the void with our vivid prints. We offer a safe shopping environment as our merchandise hangs on the wall and doesn’t require customer handling. We also find people are investing in their homes. Despite the pandemic, most home improvement contractors report an explosion of business as homeowners take on needed upgrade projects. In finishing these projects or new home offices, customers are seeking artwork which represents their values and their desires for experiencing the outdoors.

The Bellbrook Photography Gallery is open Thursdays 3-7pm, Friday 3-8pm and Saturdays 1-5pm or by appointment by writing BellbrookPhotograpyGallery@gmail.com.

The coronavirus pandemic is no match for the Dayton region’s innovative spirit. The Dayton Daily News is profiling small businesses in our region as they navigate through these challenging times. To nominate a small business, email Rebecca.Mullins@coxinc.com.