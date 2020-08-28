Dayton Innovation: Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop only Ohio bookstore to focus on food-related titles

Describe what your business does: Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop is Ohio’s only bookstore that focuses solely on cookbooks and food-related titles. We oﬀer all genres of cookbooks (new, used, and vintage), foodie ﬁction, as well as food memoirs. Special gifts and unique kitchen ﬁnds round out our really fun space.

What inspired you to start this business? My love for books and learning inspired me to open a bookstore. When I started to research the business, I knew I needed to make it special. I found out that there are only 14 cookbook stores across the country, and I feel like the Miami Valley is a prime location for a cookbook store. People are eating and creating at home more all of the time and cooking is a fun way to experiment. Dayton is becoming a food and beverage destination with these emerging restaurants and bars.

How has your business embraced innovation? Learning and experimenting is an integral part to cooking and while I might not know “how” to do something, I usually know where I can ﬁnd it. I like being a conduit of knowledge.

What’s your biggest challenge right now? Honestly, online shopping. While I do have an online shopping platform on my website, it’s hard to compete with the bigger places. Also, just coming out of being closed for 2+ months and relocating, it’s been hard to get people back in the door. But, I promise it’s worth the trip!

What’s your biggest opportunity right now? I am reinventing the store. I’ve had to adjust my business model (as so many other small businesses have had to do). I want to expand to more titles and fun kitchen gadgets. But, we’ve got to have the interest…

What do you want readers to know about your business today? Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop is a fun destination, come and explore our bookshelves. You’re sure to ﬁnd something fun and interesting.

