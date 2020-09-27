Dayton Innovation: Rion, Rion and Rion helping clients through COVID-19

Describe what your business does: Full-service Law Firm, specializing in Criminal Defense and Family Law.

What inspired you to start this business? Rion, Rion and Rion is a multi-generational family business founded by Paul W. Rion in 1938. John H. Rion and Jon Paul Rion have owned and operated the practice for the past five decades.

How has your business embraced innovation? With the safety of our clients and staff being a priority, we are taking all precautions by offering clients to meet with us remotely via multiple video conferencing platforms and by telephone. This includes most of our in-custody clients since many of the jails have seen a large number of COVID-19 cases. When a client chooses to meet with an attorney in person, we schedule appointments so that our occupancy in the office is limited, take temperatures at the door and provide masks to everyone. Additionally, we also offer our clients who might not have internet or computer access at home use of our office if they have a court appearance that is being held by video.

What’s your biggest challenge right now? With COVID-19 keeping the country on its toes, each Judge in every court has different procedures for COVID-19 that are constantly changing. This is a challenging time for the courts as they try to balance social distancing while not holding up the judicial process. We hold many pre-trial conferences via telephone, and many court appearances are by video conferencing as well. It is safe and convenient for all parties involved; however, you do miss some of the connection that can only happen in person. While the benefits of being able to connect with our clients face to face can never be replicated, our clients have been very understanding and many prefer to meet via telephone or online video conferencing during the pandemic. We feel it is most challenging for our in-custody clients who don’t get to have as much, if any, face-to-face visits with their families and attorneys as they once had.

What’s your biggest opportunity right now? In the early months of the pandemic, Jon Paul Rion participated on statewide task forces regarding safety protocols and procedures in the courtroom during the pandemic. We now have a greater understanding that the formula we, as a business, and even the courts, can be done differently in order to provide safety to clients, attorneys and court staff, now, and in the future. Not only are we able to successfully maintain our client base while keeping a safe social distance, but have been able to thrive during this time. It’s a great opportunity to adopt a broader work model that we didn’t think was possible even one year ago.

What do you want readers to know about your business today? John H. Rion has served on the American Board of Criminal Lawyers, and together with his son, Jon Paul Rion, has been listed in publications such as Best Lawyers in America, Best Lawyers in Ohio, Super Lawyers of Ohio and have both served as President of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

