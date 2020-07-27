Dayton Innovation: These business owners left the corporate world to start their own firm. Here’s why.

Explore

What inspired you to start this business? Sean and I both come from the corporate world. When we looked at owning our own business, we wanted something where we could build strong relationships with our clients and be able to be a part of the community. SpeedPro is the perfect business for that. It is always fun to see a project we helped with around town.

How has your business embraced innovation? We are constantly looking at new technology in equipment and material that offers value and quality. We really enjoy testing new products, seeing what visuals we can create and working with our clients to provide those ideas.

What’s your biggest challenge and opportunity right now? Our biggest challenge and opportunity is staying on top of trends. Our current focus is mixing our traditional print with smart signage.

What do you want readers to know about your business today? We have a lot of fun partnering with our clients and love what we do.