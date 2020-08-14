Dayton Innovation: Viking Heating & Air

What inspired you to start this business? The ability to help others in their needs as well as being part of a community business.

How has your business embraced innovation? In this rapidly changing industry, we’re constantly enrolling the team into factory certified training to stay abreast on the latest technology.

What’s your biggest challenge right now? Employee recruitment and retention.

What’s your biggest opportunity right now? Indoor air quality as well as the rise in baby boomers looking to replace their comfort systems.

What do you want readers to know about your business today? Full service HVAC contracts dedicated to providing a service in an unprecedented manner. We believe in our team as they are the backbone of our business. We fully believe in giving back to our community. We participate in all levels of school sponsorship. We are a proud supporter of our community with half court shots, football promotions, even a Miamisburg Athletic Scholarship. We also donate to several food banks in the area.