Dayton Innovation: Wedding pavilion adjusting to COVID-19 rules

What Inspired You To Start This Business? Cedar Springs was originally founded as a refuge for Ohio wildflowers and endangered species, specifically the monarch butterfly. We have been in business since early 2011, when we broke ground with the wedding venue. Weddings had always been somewhat of a passion for me, so when I decided to excavate my wooded property into a wedding venue, I had a very clear vision of what I wanted aesthetically and that was a Tuscan/Italian-style pavilion. In 2017 we added a Butterfly House to the property and while weddings continue to be the lifeblood of Cedar Springs, a portion of my every day at work is and will always remain to be dedicated to preserving the nature and wildlife at my venue.

How Has Your Business Embraced Innovation? Adopted new procedures from Health Department, as often as needed. Prepare food and drinks differently. COVID tracker app.

What’s Your Biggest Challenge Right Now? In my industry, the wedding industry, I think our biggest challenge is Consumer Fear. Fear of the next ban on large gatherings. Fear on the next change in social distancing. Never before have weddings and events been such a source of fear, people are frightened to come together in the name of celebration and it’s led to a massive set back in operations and not just for venues—for photographers, cake vendors, DJ/Entertainment companies, florist, etc. There are many players in the wedding industry and we are all taking quite a hit right now. The panic following COVID-19 pandemic has led to less inquiries and bookings as well as numerous re-scheduling when ordinarily this is my busiest time of the year, May-October. The pandemic has created a tidal wave of weddings that will be pushed into 2021 which is negatively affecting my business by way of less available Saturdays for the new and prospective clients.

What’s Your Biggest Opportunity Right Now? Cedar Springs Pavilion is one of very few venues in the state which are open-air. Clients are searching for outdoor space due to COVID-19. Other venues may be located outdoors, however we are equipped with the luxury of raising our screens and opening up all four sides to make spacing our tables six feet apart possible.

What Do You Want Readers to Know About Your Business Today? We at Cedar Springs feel that celebrations will be appreciated more than ever on the other side of this. Hopefully people will turn to the outdoors more and realize all the beauty and peace nature brings to lives.

